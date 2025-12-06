Entertainment

Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Maxx Morando in PDA-packed moment after engagement

The ‘Flowers’ singer flashes her sparkling engagement ring during PDA-packed appearance with fiancé Maxx Morando

  • By Sidra Khan
  |
Miley Cyrus is so in love with Maxx Morando that she couldn’t hide her sparkle during a recent appearance.

In a new post shared by Backgrid on its official Instagram account on Friday, December 5, a series of photos were posted from the Flowers crooner and her fiancé’s PDA-packed appearance from just a day after she sparked a frenzy by announcing her engagement.

According to the outlet, the Grammy winner dropped the Barely on My Mind crooner off to meet up with his Liily bandmate as they geared up for a road trip to Santa Cruz.

During the appearance, Cyrus and Morando shared a particularly affectionate moment as they were spotted kissing passionately before the songstress left him to catch up with his friends.

She also proudly flashed her sparkling diamond engagement ring while packing on the PDA with Morando.

Miley Cyrus announced getting engaged to Maxx Morando earlier this week on December 1, after dating him for four years.

Speaking to ABC News, the Hannah Montana starlet revealed that the singer surprised her and got down on one knee while they were on a trip to Japan.

"I am not easy to surprise, because I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered. I actually had never gone to Japan, which, I did that purposefully. I wanted one place in the world that could be my special place that I saved for me,” she shared.

Before dating Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus was married to Liam Hemsworth, from whom she parted ways in 2020 after two years of marriage.

