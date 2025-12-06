Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's surprising bond stands out amid $3m legal battle

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith remain united amid a $3M lawsuit as they share “deep respect” for each other.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Girls Trip star and the Bad Boys actor remained a “committed team” amid a $3M lawsuit by Smith’s former friend Bilaal Salaam on December 1, who alleges Pinkett Smith made threats in a 2021 hotel incident.
The source said that amid the allegations, Smith and Pinkett Smith's relationship "is still good. They spend time together and time apart."
They shared that the couple "have deep respect for each other and work together as well as sharing a family life."
The King Richard actor and Matrix star are also working together on upcoming projects, the source mentioned, however, "they are a committed team in their own way. They have put many years into this.”
A film source also revealed that Smith and Pinkett Smith "have a good relationship," adding that they are "both are busy with entertainment projects and other related business interests."
Notably, Salaam alleged that on September 25, 2021, Pinkett Smith and seven entourage members confronted him at a Calabasas hotel, threatened him over an NDA, followed him to his car, and later targeted him in a “retaliatory campaign” after his viral interview.
Smith and Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997 and in 2023, she disclosed the couple had been living separate lives for seven years.
They share two children, Jaden, 27, and Willow, 25, while Smith is also father to Trey, 33, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.