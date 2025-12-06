Newly engaged Miley Cyrus opens up about god-mom Dolly Parton's health 

Newly engaged Miley Cyrus has shared an update on her godmother, Dolly Parton's deteriorating health struggles.
The Something Beautiful crooner, who recently got secretly engaged to her longtime partner, Maxx Morando, opened up about the renowned singer-songwriter's health challenges.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while promoting the new movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash's premiere in Los Angeles on December 1, Cyrus revealed Parton is now doing better after battling with multiple health issues.
"She’s always gonna keep the show going, the show must go on. She’s just excited to get back to work," the Flowers hitmaker added.
The Grammy-winning musician's godmother's health came under the spotlight after she skipped an event announcing Dollywood's new Night Flight Expedition ride.
At the time, she said in a video, "Hello Dollywood! It’s me. I know — and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem."
"I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don’t need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better," the 79-year-old songstress added.
For the unversed, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are closely related through family ties, as the legendary actress is the seventh cousin of Billy Ray Cyrus's eldest son.