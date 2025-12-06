Ana de Armas reveals special bond with Keanu Reeves after Tom Cruise split 

Ana de Armas has shared her longtime friendship with Keanu Reeves after she parted ways with Tom Cruise.
During an in-depth interview at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival on Friday, December 5, the Cuban-Spanish actress revealed how she initially met the John Wick actor.
"When I first moved to L.A., we did Knock Knock together, and at that time I barely spoke English," Armas recalled.
She continued, "It was kind of a frustrating journey not being able to communicate fully, but we still had a great time. We bonded really well, and we have a beautiful friendship."
The Blonde actress described Reeves as "incredibly kind and generous," suggesting that he was among the first to make her feel welcome in Hollywood.
"It felt full circle. Keanu and Chad [Stahelski] have built such a beautiful world with those films, and having him there, supporting me ten years later, meant a lot," the 37-year-old actress said.
These remarks come shortly after a report claimed that Tom Cruise believed that Ana de Armas was not up to his standards.
According to RadarOnline, an insider close to the actor spilt the beans that his ego has injured her relationship with Ana de Armas.
"Everyone is asking: Will he ever find The One? Ana's the first relationship he's had since Katie, and now it's over," the tipster noted.
As of now, neither Tom Cruise, who began dating the actress earlier this year, nor Ana de Armas has responded to these ongoing speculations.