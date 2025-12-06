Timothée Chalamet surprises crowd with dance move on ‘Marty Supreme’ tour

Timothée Chalamet revved up fans on his Marty Supreme tour stop, breaking into a playful dance to Soulja Boy’s hit track once again.
At Brazil’s CCXP convention on December 5, the 29-year-old Wonka star hyped up the crowd with a high-energy spin on Soulja Boy’s Crank That dance while promoting Marty Supreme.
In clips posted to X, Chalamet steps onstage in a green and yellow pullover, and the crowd erupts the moment he launches into the dance.
Another video showed A Complete Unknown star removing his pullover to reveal a gray “USA” hoodie, which he throws into the audience.
He then took off the hoodie as well, unveiling a white tank top and greeting fans with an excited “Yeah.”
This isn’t Chalamet’s first time showing off his Soulja Boy moves.
In December 2024, he danced the routine on The Broski Report, even teaching host Brittany Broski the steps.
His love of dancing is well-known as Zendaya has recalled their hotel room dance parties during Dune filming, and he showcased plenty of choreography in 2023’s Wonka.
Notably, his dance move came amid his packed schedule promoting Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s film featuring him as a ping-pong champion driven by a dream “no one respects,” as the official description notes.
Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, whose story is loosely inspired by real-life Jewish American tennis table pioneer Marty Reisman, who died in 2012.
Marty Supreme is set to release in theaters on December 25.