Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet surprises crowd with dance move on ‘Marty Supreme’ tour

'Wonka' star hyped up the crowd with a high-energy spin on Soulja Boy’s 'Crank That'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Timothée Chalamet surprises crowd with dance move on ‘Marty Supreme’ tour
Timothée Chalamet surprises crowd with dance move on ‘Marty Supreme’ tour

Timothée Chalamet revved up fans on his Marty Supreme tour stop, breaking into a playful dance to Soulja Boy’s hit track once again.

At Brazil’s CCXP convention on December 5, the 29-year-old Wonka star hyped up the crowd with a high-energy spin on Soulja Boy’s Crank That dance while promoting Marty Supreme.

In clips posted to X, Chalamet steps onstage in a green and yellow pullover, and the crowd erupts the moment he launches into the dance.

Another video showed A Complete Unknown star removing his pullover to reveal a gray “USA” hoodie, which he throws into the audience.

He then took off the hoodie as well, unveiling a white tank top and greeting fans with an excited “Yeah.”

This isn’t Chalamet’s first time showing off his Soulja Boy moves. 

In December 2024, he danced the routine on The Broski Report, even teaching host Brittany Broski the steps.

His love of dancing is well-known as Zendaya has recalled their hotel room dance parties during Dune filming, and he showcased plenty of choreography in 2023’s Wonka.

Notably, his dance move came amid his packed schedule promoting Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s film featuring him as a ping-pong champion driven by a dream “no one respects,” as the official description notes.

Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, whose story is loosely inspired by real-life Jewish American tennis table pioneer Marty Reisman, who died in 2012.

Marty Supreme is set to release in theaters on December 25.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ana de Armas reveals special bond with Keanu Reeves after Tom Cruise split

Ana de Armas reveals special bond with Keanu Reeves after Tom Cruise split
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas parted ways in October this year

XG's Cocona comes out as Transmasc, Nonbinary on 20th birthday

XG's Cocona comes out as Transmasc, Nonbinary on 20th birthday
The global girl group member has opened up about her personal journey with new birthday snaps

Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Maxx Morando in PDA-packed moment after engagement

Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Maxx Morando in PDA-packed moment after engagement
The ‘Flowers’ singer flashes her sparkling engagement ring during PDA-packed appearance with fiancé Maxx Morando

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's surprising bond stands out amid $3m legal battle

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's surprising bond stands out amid $3m legal battle
The 'Girls Trip' star faced a $3M lawsuit by Will Smith’s former friend Bilaal Salaam on December 1

Kim Kardashian flashes back a decade as she marks son Saint’s 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian flashes back a decade as she marks son Saint’s 10th birthday
‘The Kardashians’ star pens a heartfelt message in a loving post as she rings in Saint West’s 10th birthday

Ariana Grande breaks silence as Cynthia Erivo suffers shocking setback

Ariana Grande breaks silence as Cynthia Erivo suffers shocking setback
Ariana Grande releases emotional message for Cynthia Erivo after 2026 Critics Choice Awards snub

Justin Baldoni weakens Blake Lively lawsuit victory with shocking admission

Justin Baldoni weakens Blake Lively lawsuit victory with shocking admission
Justin Baldoni makes bizarre confession about 'circumcision' as Blake Lively lawsuit intensifies

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spotted in surprise joint interview for viral series

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spotted in surprise joint interview for viral series
The Victoria Secret model and the 'Limitless' actor appeared on David Carmi's 'Confidence Heist' series

Jay-Z, Solange Knowles’ elevator drama resurfaces as witness breaks silence

Jay-Z, Solange Knowles’ elevator drama resurfaces as witness breaks silence
An eyewitness finally reveals the reason behind embarrassing elevator fight between Jay-Z and Beyoncé's sister over a decade ago

Taylor Swift wedding mystery deepens after venue refutes payment claims

Taylor Swift wedding mystery deepens after venue refutes payment claims
The 'Lover' singer paid to take her wedding date from another couple have been denied

Critics Choice Awards Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ earns the most nods

Critics Choice Awards Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ earns the most nods
The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica on January 4, 2026

Johnny Depp shares exciting photos after meeting 'a new friend' in Tokyo

Johnny Depp shares exciting photos after meeting 'a new friend' in Tokyo
Johnny Depp drops photos with his new friend just days after meeting real-life subject of Minamata disease