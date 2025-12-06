Katy Perry makes romance Instagram official with beau Justin Trudeau 

Katy Perry has confirmed her high-profile romance with Justin Trudeau!
On Saturday, December 6, the Dark Horse hitmaker took to her Instagram to drop sweet snaps with the former Canadian Prime Minister during their Japanese getaway.
"Tokyo times on tour and more," Perry captioned her post.
The Roar crooner, who is currently in Tokyo, Japan, for her headline-grabbing concert tour, Lifetimes, was accompanied by Trudeau to support his new flame.
She also posted several sweet snaps, including a selfie of the couple posing for the camera, while enjoying cozy weather outdoors.
In the viral picture, Perry and Trudeau stood close to each other as they lovingly stand close to each other.
Notably, in the snap, the politician is wearing a black peacoat while the singer opted for a leather jacket as they enjoyed the early winter in the country.
The other footage shows the mom-of-one picking a piece of authentic sushi while her new boyfriend watches her eat Japanese food.
According to media reports, Trudeau has shared a photo of Perry previously, reposting an image on X, formerly Twitter, originally posted by the former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida.
As the two met with the Japanese politician and first lady, Yuko, while in the country.
"Great to see you @kishida230, Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone," Trudeau wrote.
For the unversed, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau began dating in late July this year.