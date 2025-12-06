Entertainment

XG's Cocona comes out as Transmasc, Nonbinary on 20th birthday

The global girl group member has opened up about her personal journey with new birthday snaps

  • By Hania Jamil
Cocona, a member of the global hip-hop and R&B-inspired group XG based in South Korea, has come out as transmasculine and nonbinary on their 20th birthday.

Sharing a carousel of self-portraits on the group's official Instagram account on Saturday, December 6, Cocona, born Akiyama Kokona, penned, "Today, I turned 20. As I reach this new chapter in my life, I want to share something that's been in my heart for a long time. I am AFAB transmasculine non-binary. Earlier this year, I had top surgery."

The statement went on to shed light on the Kanto-born's struggles with their identity and self-acceptance; however, Cocona added that the moment they started embracing their true self, "I was able to open a new door."


Crediting her coming out to her supportive teammates, XG's producer and label CEO Simon Jakops and their parents, Cocona added, "I'm truly grateful for this path, and for every miracle that brought us together."

"May these words gently light a spark in someone's heart. And to everyone who needs it – may my love reach all of them. With love, always," they concluded.

The seven-member group, made up of members including Maya, Jurin, Juria, Harvey, Hinata, Chisa, and Cocona, debuted in 2022.

