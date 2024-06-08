USA set to host high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 showdown on June 9th

For the first time ever, the United States will host one of the most watched sporting events in the world.
India and Pakistan, two cricketing giants, will face off in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup on June 9.
The match, expected to draw over 400 million viewers, will take place at the newly constructed stadium in Long Island's Eisenhower Park.
Understanding T20 Cricket:
T20 cricket, which began in the early 2000s, is the sport's shortest and most popular format.
Each team bats for 20 overs (six balls per over), with games lasting about three hours.
The team with the most runs after 120 balls wins. This fast-paced format has quickly gained popularity, providing action-packed entertainment.
The T20 World Cup, first held in 2007, now features 20 nations divided into four groups.
The top two teams from each group advance to the 'Super Eights,' followed by semi-finals and the final.
Why the U.S.?
The U.S. is co-hosting the World Cup with the West Indies to promote cricket in America.
Sixteen matches will be played in the U.S. across Texas, Florida, and New York, while the majority, including the semi-finals and final, will be in the West Indies.
Profits from the New York matches will be reinvested to boost cricket's presence in the U.S.
Significance of India vs. Pakistan:
Matches between India and Pakistan are rare due to political tensions. They only play in ICC events, making this game highly anticipated.
Demand for tickets was overwhelming, with resale prices soaring up to $1,200 and VIP tickets exceeding $50,000.
Historical context:
India and Pakistan, once part of British-ruled India, have had a turbulent relationship since their independence in the 1940s, including four wars.
Relations have worsened since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, leading to a ban on Pakistani players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Moreover, cricket is the second most popular sport globally, with over a billion fans worldwide.
This historic match in New York is a significant attempt to bring cricket to a broader American audience.