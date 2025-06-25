Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win

Emma Raducanu broke down into tears after making a comeback at the Eastbourne Open.
According to Tennis365, the British No. 1 advances to the second round of the tournament after beating American Ann Li 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 on Monday ahead of Wimbledon.
Raducanu, who was forced to withdraw from the Berlin Tennis Open, was visibly emotional after the win she could be seen in tears while celebrating her win on the court.
During the post-match press conference, she disclosed the reason behind her tears, saying, “I received some pretty bad news, so I would like to keep it personal, if that's OK? But it was difficult, very emotional at the end, and probably just a release of different emotions.”
“I’d prefer to not go into it, if that’s OK, but I just received some really bad news, so I’m trying to overcome that in the background. Mentally, in the first set, I wasn’t really present. Fran Jones was there for me because she’s a good friend of mine, so she knows what’s going on behind the scenes. Having her support me was so meaningful,” she added.
She also thanked the crowd for their continuous support through “sticky moments”, adding that she felt really proud of herself for fighting back after losing the first set.
Raducanu will now face Maya Joint in the round of 16 of the Eastbourne Open on Wednesday.