Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win

Emma Raducanu beat Ann Li to qualify for the second round of the Eastbourne Open

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Raducanu in tears after receiving pretty bad news despite Eastbourne win
Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win

Emma Raducanu broke down into tears after making a comeback at the Eastbourne Open.

According to Tennis365, the British No. 1 advances to the second round of the tournament after beating American Ann Li 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 on Monday ahead of Wimbledon.

Raducanu, who was forced to withdraw from the Berlin Tennis Open, was visibly emotional after the win she could be seen in tears while celebrating her win on the court.

During the post-match press conference, she disclosed the reason behind her tears, saying, “I received some pretty bad news, so I would like to keep it personal, if that's OK? But it was difficult, very emotional at the end, and probably just a release of different emotions.”

“I’d prefer to not go into it, if that’s OK, but I just received some really bad news, so I’m trying to overcome that in the background. Mentally, in the first set, I wasn’t really present. Fran Jones was there for me because she’s a good friend of mine, so she knows what’s going on behind the scenes. Having her support me was so meaningful,” she added.

She also thanked the crowd for their continuous support through “sticky moments”, adding that she felt really proud of herself for fighting back after losing the first set.

Raducanu will now face Maya Joint in the round of 16 of the Eastbourne Open on Wednesday.

Read more : Sports
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
The tennis Big Four reunited last month at the 2025 French Open where Rafael Nadal received major honour
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu spark romance rumours after being spotted together ahead of Wimbledon
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Wimbledon to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with iconic statue on the 150th anniversary
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
The Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sprained his MCL in the match against Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Indiana Pacers star Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
A stalker had followed Emma Raducanu to four tournaments in a row
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
John Clark played more than 300 games for Celtic and won many major trophies including four league championships
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi scored a wonderful free-kick against Porto in their latest World Cup match
Ronaldo fan Murilo Cerqueira warns Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash
Ronaldo fan Murilo Cerqueira warns Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash
Palmeiras defender confesses he is ‘team Ronaldo’ before facing Lionel Messi in FIFA Club World Cup
LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch
LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch
The NBA legend LeBron James has dropped limited edition watch in collaboration with Richard Mille
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
Oklahoma City ends 46-year drought, defeats Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 to claim debut NBA title