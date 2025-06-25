Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint

Emma Raducanu was beaten by Maya Joint in a tense second-round match at Eastbourne Open on Wednesday, June 25.
Joint, who had only won her one match on grass court before, defeated former US Open champion Raducanu with scores of 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4).
Raducanu started the match by losing the first two games but she fought back strongly and broke Joint's serve twice to win the first set 6-4.
After that, things went badly for Raducanu as Joint fought strongly and won 11 of the next 14 games.
Despite this, Raducanu played well and broke Joint's serve when Joint tried to end the match, then held her own serve and broke Joint's serve again to make it 5-5 in the final set.
However, Joint managed to focus again and broke Raducanu's serve and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, the 19-year-old player expressed, “Today was really tough, there was a lot of ups and downs, I was happy I was able to tough it out at the end. I am really glad I was able to win this match," as per The Independent.
Joint will now compete against Anna Blinkova, who is ranked 69th in the world, in the quarterfinals.
Also, Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career which will begin on June 30.
What's next for Emma Raducanu?
Raducanu will now travel to London to start preparing for Wimbledon, also called SW19.