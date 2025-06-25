Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint

May Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint

Emma Raducanu was beaten by Maya Joint in a tense second-round match at Eastbourne Open on Wednesday, June 25.

Joint, who had only won her one match on grass court before, defeated former US Open champion Raducanu with scores of 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4).

Raducanu started the match by losing the first two games but she fought back strongly and broke Joint's serve twice to win the first set 6-4.

After that, things went badly for Raducanu as Joint fought strongly and won 11 of the next 14 games.

Despite this, Raducanu played well and broke Joint's serve when Joint tried to end the match, then held her own serve and broke Joint's serve again to make it 5-5 in the final set.

However, Joint managed to focus again and broke Raducanu's serve and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, the 19-year-old player expressed, “Today was really tough, there was a lot of ups and downs, I was happy I was able to tough it out at the end. I am really glad I was able to win this match," as per The Independent.

Joint will now compete against Anna Blinkova, who is ranked 69th in the world, in the quarterfinals.

Also, Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career which will begin on June 30.

What's next for Emma Raducanu?

Raducanu will now travel to London to start preparing for Wimbledon, also called SW19.

Read more : Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Pioli became the new Al-Nassr coach in September last year, after Luis Castro was removed
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Messi’s Inter Miami advances to Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after beating Porto
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed while attending a school track meet in Frisco, Texas
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Los Angeles star LeBron James believes Cooper Flagg is lucky to join a team ‘established with Hall of Fame guys’
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
The tennis Big Four reunited last month at the 2025 French Open where Rafael Nadal received major honour
Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win
Raducanu in tears after receiving 'pretty bad news' despite Eastbourne win
Emma Raducanu beat Ann Li to qualify for the second round of the Eastbourne Open
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu spark romance rumours after being spotted together ahead of Wimbledon
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Wimbledon to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with iconic statue on the 150th anniversary
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
The Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sprained his MCL in the match against Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Indiana Pacers star Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
A stalker had followed Emma Raducanu to four tournaments in a row
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career