Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli left Al-Nassr on Wednesday, June 25 as he is about to join a Serie A club.

Pioli is expected to soon be officially announced as the new Fiorentina manager as he will return to Italy.

Pioli became the new Al-Nassr coach in September last year, after Luis Castro was removed because the team didn’t performed well.

However, Pioli, who used to manage AC Milan, did not win any trophies in the 2024-25 season and the team finished third in the Saudi Pro League and did not succeed in the Kings Cup or the AFC Champions League.

Announcing his departure, the club said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), "Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his Staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team."

Al-Nassr also thanked him for his hard work and effort noting, "We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season."

What Ronaldo said?

Shortly after his departure, Ronaldo also made a social media post to pay tribute to his manager.

Ronaldo replied to Al-Nassr’s post about Pioli leaving by writing "thanks for everything" and adding a prayer emoji on social media.

Now, the club is looking for a new manager to help them try to win the 2025-26 league title.

Under Pioli’s management, Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 36 games.

