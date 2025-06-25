LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg gets the LeBron James stamp of approval.

James, on Tuesday’s episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, said why he liked the presumptive No. 1 NBA draft pick’s game.

“I personally think that he wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke,” James said on the show he hosts with Steve Nash. “[Flagg is] a guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump.”

Ever since the Mavericks won the draft lottery in May, Flagg has been penciled in to be heading to Dallas — an unusual landing spot for a top pick as the team wasn’t “tanking,” is full of veterans and plans to be competitive this past season despite trading away Luka Doncic.

James believes this will work in Flagg’s favor.

“He has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that’s established with Hall of Fame guys Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach, Jason Kidd,” James added. “They can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be.”

In James’ day, he was selected by the Cavaliers in 2003 when the team was fresh off an abysmal 17-65 season.

