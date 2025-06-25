Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic might reunite with tennis legends Roger Federer and Andy Murray at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
However, the 20-time Grand Slam singles winner expressed uncertainty over Rafael Nadal's presence at the prestigious sports event.
The famed Big Four of men's tennis were seen together at the 2025 French Open last month.
On the opening day of this year's edition of the Grand Slam, the now-retired Rafael was given an emotional tribute on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
During the recognition ceremony, it was revealed that a plaque of Nadal's footprint will forever stay on Court Philippe Chatrier to immortalise the tennis icon.
The occasion became more special for tennis enthusiasts as Djokovic, Federer and Murray graced the event with their presence.
Speaking to TNT Sports about attending the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Federer noted, "I probably will go to Wimbledon, but I don't know if Rafa will be there during the tournament."
The Swiss former player further shared, "We will see Novak in the draw, while Andy will probably be at the facilities."
Novak Djokovic, the only remaining active player from the Big Four, is gearing up for his eighth Wimbledon title this year.
If the the 24-time Grand Slam champion manages to secure the win, he will mirror Federer's milestone record at the major tennis competition.
Notably, at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Murray bid farewell to the game, which was attended by Djokovic alongside several other notable names from tennis world.