Duchess Olivia Henson’s wedding dress fantasy almost flopped

Duchess Olivia Henson’s bridal dress nearly turned into a smashing disaster during her marriage with the Duke of Westminster on June 7.
She had entrusted a British designer named Emma Victoria Payne with a fully white trousseau.
Although it’s not exactly known why this person was chosen for the job, according to Hello, she has had some history with the royals because of her social set business.
Notably, Emma Victoria Payne has previously worked on pieces for Sophie Carter’s marriage as well as on a collection of wearables for one of Queen Charlotte’s Ball.
But Duchess Olivia Henson is said to be the most prestigious name in her customer book.
Her wedding dress was a “timeless modern,” featuring an oval cut-out on the back with hand-drawn embroideries all over.
In fact, the veil had a pattern incorporating her the ovals and scalloped edged on the engagement ring.
Now, comes Duchess Olivia Henson’s alleged mistake with the incorrectly picked shoes.
She chose a velvet blue pair in Valentine 8 Rivera style from Silvia Lago that were handcrafted by professional cobblers in Spain.
Unfortunately, their color couldn’t “do justice” to the white dress as they were too odd colored in comparison, hence creating a mighty distraction.
Royal fans have pointed that those shoes would have matched well if they were “in a satin with delicate design as blue is usually for smaller items when it comes to brides.”