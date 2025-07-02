Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly turned down an offer from King Charles III in a bid to avoid causing further distress to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
As per GB News, the new claims stated that the Duchess of York "rejected King Charles's offer" to avoid upsetting Prince Andrew.
Last month, Fregie attended Royal Ascot alongside several senior members of the Royal Family.
During the event, the British monarch is widely assumed to have offered Ferguson a seat in the carriage procession at the racing event.
According to the claims, the Duchess declined this offer as she "apparently to spare the feelings of her ex-husband", despite it being an honour she had been denied since their 1996 divorce.
A source told the outlet, "Andrew, who loved the pomp of the procession, was allowed at the pre-racing lunch but banned from attending the racing."
In 2019, Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal and he avoided making public outings with the royal family.
Apart from that, the Duchess of York made her first appearance at Wimbledon's Royal Box in nearly three decades on Monday,
It marked a significant moment in her relationship with the Royal Family.
Sarah stepped out to witness the Championships alongside her daughter Princess Beatrice on a scorching summer day at the All England Club.