Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update

Kate Middleton opened up about her post-cancer journey in new emotional confession.
On Wednesday, July 2, the Princess of Wales marked her return to Royal duties with a surprise hospital visit days after skipping the Royal Ascot last month.
Princess Kate made a delightful appearance at Colchester Hospital's well-being garden in Essex to highlight the significance of spending time in nature amid treatment.
During her visit Kate spoke to the staff members and patients of at the health facility.
The 43-year-old princess who herself underwent a preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer, opened up about her post-treatment journey.
"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatments done, then it's like, "I can crack on, get back to normal, ' but actually the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," she said.
She went on to share, "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."
The mom-of-three continued, "And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."
In a heartbreaking admission Kate added, "You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a rollercoaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be."