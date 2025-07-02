Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes heartbreaking statement about post-cancer journey


Kate Middleton opened up about her post-cancer journey in new emotional confession.

On Wednesday, July 2, the Princess of Wales marked her return to Royal duties with a surprise hospital visit days after skipping the Royal Ascot last month.

Princess Kate made a delightful appearance at Colchester Hospital's well-being garden in Essex to highlight the significance of spending time in nature amid treatment.

During her visit Kate spoke to the staff members and patients of at the health facility.

The 43-year-old princess who herself underwent a preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer, opened up about her post-treatment journey.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatments done, then it's like, "I can crack on, get back to normal, ' but actually the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," she said.

She went on to share, "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."

The mom-of-three continued, "And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."

In a heartbreaking admission Kate added, "You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a rollercoaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be." 

Read more : Royal
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Princess Kate skipped the Royal Ascot event last month
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
The Princess Royal arrived in Scotland on Tuesday alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales visits hospital in her first appearance after withdrawing from major royal event
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
The Duchess of York 'rejected King Charles's offer' to avoid upsetting Prince Andrew
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
The Dutch King, Willem-Alexander, celebrates 40th anniversary of receiving pilot license
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles' key adviser gives rare update on Monarch's health amid cancer treatment
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Prince Edward proposed to Sophie with a trilogy ring in 1999, which she typically wears with her Welsh gold wedding band
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
The Duchess of Sussex 'thrilled' after new milestone of lifestyle brand, As Ever, achieved
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
The Prince of Wales visited Sheffield to observe the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative on Tuesday
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
Meghan Markle achieves major career milestone after expensive wine sells out in one hour
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
King Charles III arrived in Scotland for four-day annual visit alongside Queen Camilla and Princess Anne