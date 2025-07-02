King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit

The Dutch King, Willem-Alexander, celebrates 40th anniversary of receiving pilot license

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |


King Willem-Alexander has shared a personal personal after hosting NATO summit last week.

On Wednesday, July 2, the Dutch King celebrated 40th anniversary of receiving his pilot license.

He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note detailing the journey behind achieving this major milestone."

Willem penned, “The King is a passionate pilot. He received his pilot's license today - exactly 40 years ago. On July 2, 1985, King Willem-Alexander obtained his Private Pilot Second Class license. During his first solo flight, he had a special passenger on board: his father Prince Claus.”

The caption further read, “He continued his flight training and obtained, among other things, his high military license in 1994 and his 'ATPL' in 2001 for civil aviation. As Prince of Orange, he flew for some time in Kenya as a volunteer for AMREF and Kenya Wildlife Service.”

King Willem concluded the personal update by mentioning that he remained active as a guest pilot at KLM to keep track of his flying hours, and also occasionally flew as a co-pilot in the Dutch government plane, including a recent trip to Prague for the state visit to the Czech Republic.

The monarch's personal update came after he held a two-day NATO meeting at the Huis Ten Bosch Palace last week.

