Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting

The Princess of Wales quietly met with Melinda Gates days after withdrawing from Royal Ascot

Kensington Palace has shared the delightful update regarding Kate Middleton's official return to public engagements days after her sudden Royal Ascot.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, the official joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released unseen photos of the future Queen from her recent visit to the Colchester Hospital.

During her prestigious royal tour, she celebrated the "healing power of nature" while speaking up about her post-cancer treatment journey. 

"Celebrating the healing power of nature at the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital. Wonderful to see Catherine’s Rose planted here. 50 have been donated to support staff and patients, and bring moments of peace," the Palace stated.

They continued, "Grateful to everyone who helped create this special space for wellbeing, and to all those working and volunteering here to support patients."

She further extended heartiest thanks, "To those too who generously shared their stories of recovery," with the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton's cancer treatment: 

For those unaware, Kate underwent preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer.

Princess of Wales meets Melinda Gates after Royal Ascot: 

This update came days after Kate Middleton held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle following her withdrawal from the 2025 Royal Ascot.

According to Daily Mail, the mom-of-three quietly met with Melinda Gates, the former wife of Microsoft Founder Bill, at Windsor Castle.

Later, Buckingham Palace also confirmed Kate Middleton's private meeting in its official court documents. 

