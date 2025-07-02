King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update

King Charles' key adviser gives rare update on Monarch's health amid cancer treatment


One of the senior Royal aides have made rare remarks about King Charles health amid cancer.

James Chalmers, the monarch's new Keeper of the Privy Purse revealed that the king has shown "remarkable resilience" during a slew of royal engagements while undergoing treatment.

During a press briefing at the annual Sovereign Grant on Monday, June , Chalmers heaping praises on the monarch noted, "The King demonstrated remarkable resilience by undertaking a wide programme of public and state duties at home and overseas while continuing to receive treatment."

The annual Sovereign Grant was held for the presentation of royal finances for the year ending March 31.

King Charles, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February last year returned to the public facing duties in April.

As per the report of the Sovereign Grant, Charles undertook 178 audiences during this tenure.

Chalmers further noted that the King's approach has showcased "not only His Majesty's personal commitment to duty but also the adaptability and resilience of the Royal Household in ensuring continuity of service, no matter the personal circumstances."

This update comes amid Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account released Monarch's delightful video from Garden Party at Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

