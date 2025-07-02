Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring

Duchess Sophie has sparked concerns among royal fans as she spotted without her wedding ring.
On Tuesday, July 1, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out to attend the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival without husband, Prince Edward, as he was in Canada.
During the first day of the event, the 60-year-old was photographed enjoying an ice cream cone while wearing an elegant floral-print midi dress by Me+Em.
However, what truly caught the attention of royal watchers was her noticeably bare ring finger.
Soon after the images made round on the social media, the eagle-eyed royal fans immediately began speculating about the missing jewellery.
"Didn't realise she never wore a wedding ring," one person wrote.
While, another asked, "Where are her rings?"
Although the absence of a wedding ring often sparks speculation about marital troubles, in Duchess Sophie's case, it could likely be attributed to soaring temperatures or something entirely practical as she and Prince Edward have long maintained a strong and supportive marriage.
This is not the first time that Sophie has been spotted without the wedding band as she previously removed it during official engagements back in 2020 for hygiene purpose during the coronavirus era.
Prince Edward proposed to Sophie with a trilogy ring in 1999 after a six-year relationship, which she typically wears alongside her Welsh gold wedding band.