Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring

Prince Edward proposed to Sophie with a trilogy ring in 1999, which she typically wears with her Welsh gold wedding band

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring

Duchess Sophie has sparked concerns among royal fans as she spotted without her wedding ring.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out to attend the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival without husband, Prince Edward, as he was in Canada.

During the first day of the event, the 60-year-old was photographed enjoying an ice cream cone while wearing an elegant floral-print midi dress by Me+Em.

However, what truly caught the attention of royal watchers was her noticeably bare ring finger.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Soon after the images made round on the social media, the eagle-eyed royal fans immediately began speculating about the missing jewellery.

"Didn't realise she never wore a wedding ring," one person wrote.

While, another asked, "Where are her rings?"

Although the absence of a wedding ring often sparks speculation about marital troubles, in Duchess Sophie's case, it could likely be attributed to soaring temperatures or something entirely practical as she and Prince Edward have long maintained a strong and supportive marriage.

This is not the first time that Sophie has been spotted without the wedding band as she previously removed it during official engagements back in 2020 for hygiene purpose during the coronavirus era.

Prince Edward proposed to Sophie with a trilogy ring in 1999 after a six-year relationship, which she typically wears alongside her Welsh gold wedding band.

Read more : Royal
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
The Duchess of Sussex 'thrilled' after new milestone of lifestyle brand, As Ever, achieved
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
The Prince of Wales visited Sheffield to observe the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative on Tuesday
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
Meghan Markle achieves major career milestone after expensive wine sells out in one hour
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
King Charles III arrived in Scotland for four-day annual visit alongside Queen Camilla and Princess Anne
Prince William honors late Princess Diana on 64th birthday with special visit
Prince William honors late Princess Diana on 64th birthday with special visit
The Prince of Wales marked late mother, Princess Diana's 64th birthday by supporting a meaningful cause
Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession
Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession
The Princess Royal steps in for King Charles to mark a sombre event on behalf of King Charles
Kings Carl Gustaf, Frederik set for joint royal celebration across borders
Kings Carl Gustaf, Frederik set for joint royal celebration across borders
The Swedish and Danish monarchs will revisit key locations of the bridge
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, wrap up June in Kensington Palace’s monthly rewind
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
King Charles ex-wife Princess Diana would have marked her 64th birthday today, July 1, 2025
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
The daughter of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent was last seen at Princess Kate annual Christmas carol