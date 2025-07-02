Queen Camilla pays heartfelt visit to cancer survivors at Maggie's Centre 

Buckingham Palace shares an exclusive sneak peek into Queen Camilla's recent surprise visit to the cancer organisation, Maggie Centre.
Arriving in the torrential rains, Her Majesty was warmly welcomed by the charitable foundation's chief executive, Dame Laura Lee and other staff.
On Wednesday, July 2nd, the Royal Family's official Instagram handle shared a heartfelt photo of the Queen in a joint post with the Maggie Centre's page.
"Today our President, Her Majesty The Queen, visited @maggies_fife to meet with people living with cancer to hear how we've supported them through treatment," the caption stated.
They continued, "Her Majesty was also joined by our honorary patrons, Sarah Brown, Kirsty Wark, Chris Hartness, and our CEO Dame Laura Lee DBE."
As reported by tabloids, Maggie's Fife launched the foundation in 2006 on the grounds of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and was the first permanent structure in the UK by architect Dame Zaha Hadid.
When did Queen Camilla joined the Maggie's Foundation?
The 77-year-old Queen has been serving as the President of the charity since 2008, and has visited 17 out of the 24 centres.
"It is always a joy to welcome Her Majesty to one of our centres and we are incredibly grateful to her and our patrons for their dedicated support" they concluded.
During her visit on Wednesday, the Queen also met campaigner Sarah Brown and broadcaster Kirsty Wark, who have both long been patrons of Maggie's.
This visit comes a day after Queen Camilla joined King Charles III and Princess Anne for their annual state visit to Scotland.