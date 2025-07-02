Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour

Meghan Markle is “thrilled” after her debut rosé wine with As Ever turned out to be a success.
On Tuesday, July 1, the Duchess of Sussex launched her debut rosé wine with As Ever on her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's birthday. The late royal would have been 64 now.
The announcement from the brand read, "We're thrilled to announce our debut rosé is now available! Thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this gorgeous rosé offers a roundness and depth of flavour, complemented by a gentle minerality.”
It continued, “We hope this wine invites you to celebrate warm summer moments with the ones you love. Cheers, and enjoy! It’s here! Raise a glass to the newest addition to the As ever family. Our beautiful Napa Valley rosé is now available."
Within one hour, Meghan’s expensive wine, costing full cases for £240) was all sold out.
As Ever reacted on the new milestone, noting, "Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You've certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out...again!" before revealing that the next chance to order will be "July 1st at 8 a.m. PT."
This year has been an incredible year for Prince Harry's wife, who not only launched her lifestyle brand but also dropped her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.