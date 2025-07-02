Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour

The Duchess of Sussex 'thrilled' after new milestone of lifestyle brand, As Ever, achieved

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour

Meghan Markle is “thrilled” after her debut rosé wine with As Ever turned out to be a success.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Duchess of Sussex launched her debut rosé wine with As Ever on her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's birthday. The late royal would have been 64 now.

The announcement from the brand read, "We're thrilled to announce our debut rosé is now available! Thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this gorgeous rosé offers a roundness and depth of flavour, complemented by a gentle minerality.”

It continued, “We hope this wine invites you to celebrate warm summer moments with the ones you love. Cheers, and enjoy! It’s here! Raise a glass to the newest addition to the As ever family. Our beautiful Napa Valley rosé is now available."

Within one hour, Meghan’s expensive wine, costing full cases for £240) was all sold out.

As Ever reacted on the new milestone, noting, "Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You've certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out...again!" before revealing that the next chance to order will be "July 1st at 8 a.m. PT."

This year has been an incredible year for Prince Harry's wife, who not only launched her lifestyle brand but also dropped her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. 

Read more : Royal
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
The Prince of Wales visited Sheffield to observe the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative on Tuesday
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
Meghan Markle achieves major career milestone after expensive wine sells out in one hour
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
King Charles III arrived in Scotland for four-day annual visit alongside Queen Camilla and Princess Anne
Prince William honors late Princess Diana on 64th birthday with special visit
Prince William honors late Princess Diana on 64th birthday with special visit
The Prince of Wales marked late mother, Princess Diana's 64th birthday by supporting a meaningful cause
Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession
Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession
The Princess Royal steps in for King Charles to mark a sombre event on behalf of King Charles
Kings Carl Gustaf, Frederik set for joint royal celebration across borders
Kings Carl Gustaf, Frederik set for joint royal celebration across borders
The Swedish and Danish monarchs will revisit key locations of the bridge
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, wrap up June in Kensington Palace’s monthly rewind
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
King Charles ex-wife Princess Diana would have marked her 64th birthday today, July 1, 2025
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
The daughter of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent was last seen at Princess Kate annual Christmas carol
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe and Queen Letizia preside over UN’s IV International Conference on Financing for Development