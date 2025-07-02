Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal

Kensington Palace has issued its first official update on Kate Middleton following her withdrawal from Royal Ascot.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account to share an official update of Princess Kate’s recent visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex.
In a shared post, the palace offered a glimpse of Kate’s interaction with hospital staff while spending time in a specially designed well-being garden that offers a restorative space for patients.
The caption reads, “A garden made for healing. This RHS Wellbeing Garden offers space for patients and staff to rest, reflect and reconnect.”
Another slide showed a post of Kate shared on May 9, announcing that the Royal Horticultural Society launched a new Rose, “Catherine’s Rose”, grown by Harkness Roses.
The post was shared along with a caption, “50 Catherine’s Rose plants have been donated to support wellbeing at Colchester Hospital."
It added, "Whilst 500 will [be] shared across hospitals, hospices and community gardens across the UK."
To note, the Princess of Wales marked her return to royal duties in 2025, but she skipped the Royal Ascot on June 18.
Kate was reportedly disappointed as she missed her appearance with Prince William at the horse racing event, but those close to her revealed that she is still working to find the right balance.