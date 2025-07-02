Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal

Princess Kate skipped the Royal Ascot event last month


Kensington Palace has issued its first official update on Kate Middleton following her withdrawal from Royal Ascot.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account to share an official update of Princess Kate’s recent visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex.

In a shared post, the palace offered a glimpse of Kate’s interaction with hospital staff while spending time in a specially designed well-being garden that offers a restorative space for patients.

Kensington Palace drops Kate Middletons first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal

The caption reads, “A garden made for healing. This RHS Wellbeing Garden offers space for patients and staff to rest, reflect and reconnect.”

Another slide showed a post of Kate shared on May 9, announcing that the Royal Horticultural Society launched a new Rose, “Catherine’s Rose”, grown by Harkness Roses.

Kensington Palace drops Kate Middletons first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal

The post was shared along with a caption, “50 Catherine’s Rose plants have been donated to support wellbeing at Colchester Hospital."

It added, "Whilst 500 will [be] shared across hospitals, hospices and community gardens across the UK."

To note, the Princess of Wales marked her return to royal duties in 2025, but she skipped the Royal Ascot on June 18.

Kate was reportedly disappointed as she missed her appearance with Prince William at the horse racing event, but those close to her revealed that she is still working to find the right balance.

Read more : Royal
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes heartbreaking statement about post-cancer journey
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
The Princess Royal arrived in Scotland on Tuesday alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales visits hospital in her first appearance after withdrawing from major royal event
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
The Duchess of York 'rejected King Charles's offer' to avoid upsetting Prince Andrew
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
The Dutch King, Willem-Alexander, celebrates 40th anniversary of receiving pilot license
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles' key adviser gives rare update on Monarch's health amid cancer treatment
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Prince Edward proposed to Sophie with a trilogy ring in 1999, which she typically wears with her Welsh gold wedding band
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
The Duchess of Sussex 'thrilled' after new milestone of lifestyle brand, As Ever, achieved
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
The Prince of Wales visited Sheffield to observe the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative on Tuesday
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
Meghan Markle achieves major career milestone after expensive wine sells out in one hour
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
King Charles III arrived in Scotland for four-day annual visit alongside Queen Camilla and Princess Anne