Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is set to undergo surgery that may impact her upcoming royal duties and academic commitments.
The Crown Princess of Netherland, who is about to complete her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam, will start a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law at the start of the next academic year.
In a statement, the palace shared, "In addition, she will participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years.”
The palace mentioned, "This is the working student program of Defense, where students are trained to become military reservists."
"The Princess of Orange has applied and has been admitted. Due to the recent fracture in her arm, she cannot participate in all physical components immediately, she will start after recovery," it added.
As per the statement, "The goal of Defensity College is to offer students a meaningful side job during their studies and to increase the visibility and connection between the armed forces and society. The Princess's study time is considered private."
Her future plans came amid Catharina-Amalia recently fractured her upper arm following her horse riding accident last month, for which she underwent surgery.
Recently, the Dutch royal family posed for their annual summer photoshoot at their residence at Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were joined by their three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18.