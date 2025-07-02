Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan

Crown Princess of Netherland recently fractured her upper arm following her horse riding

Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan
Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is set to undergo surgery that may impact her upcoming royal duties and academic commitments.

The Crown Princess of Netherland, who is about to complete her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam, will start a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law at the start of the next academic year.

In a statement, the palace shared, "In addition, she will participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years.”

The palace mentioned, "This is the working student program of Defense, where students are trained to become military reservists."

"The Princess of Orange has applied and has been admitted. Due to the recent fracture in her arm, she cannot participate in all physical components immediately, she will start after recovery," it added.

As per the statement, "The goal of Defensity College is to offer students a meaningful side job during their studies and to increase the visibility and connection between the armed forces and society. The Princess's study time is considered private."

Her future plans came amid Catharina-Amalia recently fractured her upper arm following her horse riding accident last month, for which she underwent surgery.

Recently, the Dutch royal family posed for their annual summer photoshoot at their residence at Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were joined by their three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18.

Read more : Royal
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
The Princess of Wales quietly met with Melinda Gates days after withdrawing from Royal Ascot
Queen Camilla pays heartfelt visit to cancer survivors at Maggie's Centre
Queen Camilla pays heartfelt visit to cancer survivors at Maggie's Centre
Her Majesty meets cancer patients at Maggie's Centre a day after arriving in Scotland
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Princess Kate skipped the Royal Ascot event last month
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes heartbreaking statement about post-cancer journey
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
The Princess Royal arrived in Scotland on Tuesday alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales visits hospital in her first appearance after withdrawing from major royal event
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
The Duchess of York 'rejected King Charles's offer' to avoid upsetting Prince Andrew
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
The Dutch King, Willem-Alexander, celebrates 40th anniversary of receiving pilot license
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles' key adviser gives rare update on Monarch's health amid cancer treatment
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Prince Edward proposed to Sophie with a trilogy ring in 1999, which she typically wears with her Welsh gold wedding band
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
The Duchess of Sussex 'thrilled' after new milestone of lifestyle brand, As Ever, achieved
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles