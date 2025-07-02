Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton finally breaks cover just days after skipping Royal Ascot.
The Princess of Wales has made a delightful return to royal duties with her surprise visit to RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital on Wednesday, July 2.
As per the video posted by Daily Mail's royal corespondent, Rebecca English, Princess Kate appeared in high spirits being indulged in a conversation with a man outside the health care facility.
According to GB News, the purpose of the visit was to raise awareness about how spending time in fresh air outdoors leads to a better mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.
Kate was a vision in an off-white button down shirt with light brown stripes paired with a khaaki blazer and dark brown bottoms.
During her surprise visit, Kate also met award-winning garden designer Adam Frost.
Afterwards, she joined volunteers in planting of 50 "Catherine's Rose" plants which were donated to the medical facility on the same day as part of a wider 500 flowers distribution.
Catherine's Rose flowers were also distributed to Maggie's gardens for cancer patients, East Anglia's Children's Hospices and Horatio's Gardens for spinal injury patients.
Meanwhile, Kate did not miss the opportunity to visit Colchester Hospital's Cancer Wellbeing Centre to highlight the significance of gardens and outdoor spaces.