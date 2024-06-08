Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke, who has made history by becoming the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy Award at the age of 98, shared his secret to a long life.
Van Dyke won the award for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for his role on Days of Our Lives.
In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, ahead of winning the award for Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series category, Van Dyke expressed his surprise on his historic nomination.
When the host told Van Dyke that he had made history by becoming the oldest actor to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award at 98 years old, he responded with a surprise, "Am I really the oldest? I didn't know I was the oldest.”
He jokingly added, "I'll be darn. I think I'm the last of my generation, really. I'm 98. I have lost almost all my marbles. I can't remember what I had for breakfast."
Van Dyke further revealed that he hits the gym three days a week, a habit he believes has contributed to his remarkable health and energy at 98.
He noted, "Yes, I do [still work out]," he said. "For being this long-lived, I really do. And I recommend it to everybody. That's my secret weapon."
Van Dyke has a long career spanning nearly 70 years, with iconic roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show, Diagnosis Murder, Bye Bye Birdie, and Mary Poppins.