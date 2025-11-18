Entertainment

Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event

The 'Barbie World' rapper is set to speak at the UN on behalf of the Trump administration on Tuesday

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event
Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event

After multiple feuds with female rappers, Nicki Minaj has accepted a key role in aiding the Trump administration's efforts to highlight the alleged crimes against Nigerian Christians.

The controversial rapper is scheduled to speak alongside Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, about the issue at a UN event on Tuesday, November 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Minaj's upcoming collab with Waltz came after President Donald Trump threatened Nigeria after accusing the country's government of "allowing the killing of Christians".

On November 1, Trump turned to Truth Social to announce that he had instructed the "Department of War to prepare for possible action" against the Nigerian government for the alleged crimes.

In addition to immediately stopping all aid and assistance to Nigeria, per Trump's post, he said the US military may go into the African country with "guns-a-blazing" to "completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

According to human rights campaigners, Islamist militants are systematically targeting Christians, reporting that the jihadi group Boko Haram has killed over 100,000 people since 2009.

However, the Nigerian government has called those claims "a gross misrepresentation of reality".

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston attends ELLE's 2025 Women with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston attends ELLE's 2025 Women with boyfriend Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston gives touching nod to her iconic ‘Friends’ role Rachel Green at star-studded event

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater join forces to silence breakup rumors

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater join forces to silence breakup rumors
Ariana Grande blushes as she joins boyfriend Ethan Slater at ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere in NYC

'Love Island' star shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, puts on strong front

'Love Island' star shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, puts on strong front
Lexy Thornberrt has revealed that she has been diagnosed with head and neck cancer in a shocking Instagram post

Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump

Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump
Keith Urban and President Donald Trump attended Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private party

Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce
'The Life of a Show Girl' hitmaker has been branded a 'sitting duck' for a potential wedding-day

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban
The 'Mission: Impossible' star married to the 'Eyes Wide Shut' star from 1990–2001

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital
Liev Schreiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia last year

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere
The '7 Rings' singer marked the attendance at the New York City premiere of 'Wicked: For Good'

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages

Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke detail marriage crisis after two tragic miscarriages
The 'You' star explained the major losses in life in his new book of essays

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special

Ariana Grande, Cher team up for ‘SNL’ Christmas special
Ariana Grande announced to host 'Saturday Night Live' alongside Cher, who return as musical guest in nearly 40 years

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia

Dwayne Johnson drops first look at 'Moana' starring Catherine Laga‘aia
Dwayne Johnson shares powerful new teaser for Disney’s live-action 'Moana' with Catherine Laga‘aia leading the waves

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’

Kris Jenner admits keeping ties with daughters’ exes: ‘I love these men’
Kris Jenner makes embarassing confession of being in touch with daughters' problematic exes