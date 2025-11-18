Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event

After multiple feuds with female rappers, Nicki Minaj has accepted a key role in aiding the Trump administration's efforts to highlight the alleged crimes against Nigerian Christians.
The controversial rapper is scheduled to speak alongside Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, about the issue at a UN event on Tuesday, November 18, at 1:30 p.m.
Minaj's upcoming collab with Waltz came after President Donald Trump threatened Nigeria after accusing the country's government of "allowing the killing of Christians".
On November 1, Trump turned to Truth Social to announce that he had instructed the "Department of War to prepare for possible action" against the Nigerian government for the alleged crimes.
In addition to immediately stopping all aid and assistance to Nigeria, per Trump's post, he said the US military may go into the African country with "guns-a-blazing" to "completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."
According to human rights campaigners, Islamist militants are systematically targeting Christians, reporting that the jihadi group Boko Haram has killed over 100,000 people since 2009.
However, the Nigerian government has called those claims "a gross misrepresentation of reality".