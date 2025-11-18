Jennifer Aniston attends ELLE's 2025 Women with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has taken her relationship to another level by attending a star-studded event with boyfriend Jim Curtis.
On Monday, November 17, the 56-year old actress made a glamorous appearance at the ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
She even posted for pictures alongside her beau.
At the special event, Jennifer delivered a speech to address artificial intelligence in film and television.
She shared, “That's what keeps me showing up, every day. It's the friendships and the shared belief that storytelling still matters, that burying our souls as actors and creators still matters. It's something that AI will never be able to duplicate, no matter how smart it gets.”
The Morning Show alum revealed that regardless of tech progress, it can’t recreate the talent of actors or their relationships on and off screen.
Jennifer looked dazzling a gorgeous vintage Ralph Lauren gown that showed off her sculpted arms.
The outfit appeared to be a nod to her iconic Friends role as Rachel Green, who served as a Ralph Lauren buyer on the show.
Jennifer was one of this year's honourees, alongside Emily Blunt, Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve, Chase Infiniti, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld.