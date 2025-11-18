Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard admit ‘crying’ at ‘Stranger Things’ S5 filming

Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and other cast members have made an “emotional” confession about shooting the final season.
The final season of the iconic Netflix series, which was first released in 2016, is set to conclude this year.
During a chat with Collider, Sadie shared her experience on filming season five, “Emotional. I wasn’t expecting to get that worked up. It snuck up on us, I think.”
Finn chimed in, “Then there was one line. I don’t remember, even, what it was. I started saying my line, and I started kind of choking up a bit.”
He also revealed that Gaten Matarazzo cried at one point, “And then he went like this, he, like, grabbed my shoulder, and then I saw him, and he was tearing up.”
The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star added, “Then I looked around the room, and it was like dominoes. Except Caleb was still trying to keep composed at that point. But then later, when we were actually shooting, I feel like emotions hit for everyone.”
To note, Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 premieres on November 26, 2025, followed by Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the finale on December 31, 2025.