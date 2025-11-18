‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink joins ‘Avengers: Secret Wars cast?

Sadie Sink has reportedly landed another gig in Marvel Universe after securing a spot in Spider-Man 4.
As per Deadline, the Stranger Things star has joined the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will begin shooting in London later in 2026.
However, Marvel Studios has not confirmed the news yet. The production company has not even shared the official synopsis of the upcoming movie.
The only cast which is confirmed including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.
Meanwhile, Sink is gearing up for her Marvel debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though details about her character are still under wraps.
Marvel and the young star aren't saying anything about her character, with Sadie shutting down questions regarding the elusive role.
The cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day also includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion.
To note, the most-awaited film is set to release on July 31, 2026.