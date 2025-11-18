Entertainment

Ariana Grande blushes as she joins boyfriend Ethan Slater at ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere in NYC

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater join forces to silence breakup rumors
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater join forces to silence breakup rumors

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater proved they are a power couple by making a dazzling joint appearance at the Wicked: For Good premiere amid ongoing breakup rumours.

On Monday evening, the 7 Rings hitmaker and her boyfriend turned down the split speculations by attending the premiere of Wicked: For Good in New York City together.

The two seemed very happy alongside each other as they mingled on the red carpet.

For the red carpet look, Ariana opted for a strapless ball gown. On the other side, Ethan wore a textured gray suit.

A few weeks ago, a source told Daily Mail, "Ariana and Ethan have been on and off for most of this year. He chose not to attend the MTV VMAs with her because they’d had an argument just days before. But they made up soon after. They’ve both been running hot and cold with each other."

The insider added, "What they have going is more than a little toxic but they’re keeping it together for now. At least until after Wicked: For Good opens. After that it’s doubtful they’ll stay together. The relationship is unhealthy for both. At one time they discussed marriage but that is no longer on the table.”

On the relationship front, Ariana and Ethan started dating in July 2023.

