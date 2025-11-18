Entertainment

Kessler Twins, German entertainment duo die by assisted suicide at 89

Alice and Ellen Kessler rose to fame in the '60s in Europe with their numerous television appearances

  By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kessler Twins, German entertainment duo die by assisted suicide at 89

The legendary Kessler Twins, Alice and Ellen, were born together and decided to die together at the age of 89.

On Tuesday, November 18, the German Society for Humane Dying (DGHS) shared that the entertainment duo had passed away by joint assisted suicide.

The twins reportedly contacted the organisation, which provides access to lawyers and doctors, over a year ago and became its members.

During an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera last year, the twins said they wanted "to go away together on the same day."

"The idea that one of us might get it first is very hard to bear," they added.

They also expressed their wish to have their ashes interred in the same urn too, alongside their mother, Elsa and dog, Yello.

Assisted dying, though controversial, is legal under certain circumstances in Germany after the country's top court ruled in 2020 that an individual has the right to end their life and to seek help from a third party if they are not subject to external influences.

Born in 1936 in Nerchau, the sisters began as child ballet dancers with the Leipzig Opera, with their singing and dancing career taking off from the age of 16 after their family fled East Germany for Düsseldorf.

They represented West Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1959, ranking eighth place.

Alice and Ellen also performed at The Lido in Paris in the late 1950s, where they met Elvis Presley in 1959 and Don Lurio, a US-born Italian choreographer who brought them to Italy in 1961.

In Italy, they made history as the first showgirls to appear on Italian television and the first female stars to show their legs on screen, according to Eurovision, and they were called "the legs of the nation" by the Italian male-dominated press.

They made their debut in the country on Rai's hugely popular musical variety shows Giardino d'inverno and Studio Uno.

