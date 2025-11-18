Entertainment

Tom Cruise teases first non-action film in decade after securing Oscar

The 'Top Gun' star accepted an honorary Oscar at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood for his 45-year contribution to cinema

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Tom Cruise teases first non-action film in decade after securing Oscar

Tom Cruise has dropped the first-ever behind-the-scenes from his upcoming film with Alejandro González Iñárritu, making it his first non-action movie in over a decade.

With no title and not much disclosed about the project, the Mission: Impossible star turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 18, to give fans a sneak peek of the highly anticipated collaboration.

The snap, taken during a rehearsal, shows Tom leaning on a podium next to Alejandro with some decorated stonework behind them.


Tom shared the Instagram post just days after receiving an Honorary Oscar for his remarkable contribution to the art of cinema.

Alejandro introduced the actor for the award, as Tom penned in the caption, "Alejandro, 25 years ago I watched your first film, the classic Amores Perros. This weekend, 25 years later, I was deeply moved to have been presented the Honorary Oscar by you, my dear friend."He added, "I cannot wait to share our new film with you all next year!"

The untitled project is reportedly about the most powerful man in the world, who inadvertently causes a global catastrophe, forcing him into a race against time to prove that he is humanity's saviour. 

Notably, the film is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026, and has elements of dark comedy to it.

