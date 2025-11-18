Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe cast as star-crossed lovers in West End 'Romeo & Juliet'

Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe are set to make their London West End debuts in a brand new production of Romeo & Juliet in March.
Helmed by Robert Icke, the Stranger Things star and Noah, who appears in A Quiet Place, will play the tragic lovers in a fresh adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
As reported by Variety, the show will run from March 16 to June 6, 2026.
Sadie is not new to the stage, as she began her career with the lead role in Annie on Broadway and has received her first Tony nomination for her starring role in the play John Proctor Is the Villain.
While Noah gained prominence for his roles in The Night Manager (2016) and The Undoing (2020), before rising to fame with A Quiet Place in 2021.
He is currently starring in Chloe Zhao's Hamnet alongside Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, which is heavily tipped for Oscars glory.
Further casting for Romeo & Juliet has not been announced yet, and the show's creatives include set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Tom Gibbons and video designer Ash J. Woodward.