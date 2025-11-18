Entertainment

Dick Van Dyke gives heartbreaking health update ahead of 100th birthday

  • By Hafsa Noor
Dick Van Dyke has made a painful health confession ahead of his milestone 100th birthday.

The veteran actor, who is set to celebrate his 100th birthday next month, has gotten candid about his health during a chat with The Times.

He said, “It’s frustrating to feel diminished in the world, physically and socially. I get invites to events or offers for gigs in New York or Chicago, but that kind of travel takes so much out of me that I have to say no. Almost all of my visiting with folks has to happen at my house.”

The Mary Poppins star added, “Like my old characters, I am now a stooper, a shuffler and a teeterer. I have feet problems and I go supine as often as is politely possible. My sight is so bad now that origami is out of the question. I have trouble following group conversations and complain frequently about my hearing aids, though I would never refer to them as ear trumpets.”

Van Dyke revealed that his “physical deterioration” reminds him of his early acting days.

Moreover, the Emmy Award winner also struggles to eat now and his much-younger wife, Arlene Silver, takes care of him.

However, despite the bad health, Van Dyke looks forward to celebrate his 100th birthday.

