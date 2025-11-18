Entertainment

'Love Island' star shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, puts on strong front

Lexy Thornberrt has revealed that she has been diagnosed with head and neck cancer in a shocking Instagram post

'Love Island' star shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, puts on strong front

Love Island Australia contestant Lexy Thornberry has revealed her cancer diagnosis at the age of 24.

Over the weekend, Thornberry, who appeared on season 3 of the reality show back in 2021, turned to her Instagram account to share that she has head and neck cancer despite "always been a healthy person".

The reality star posted a carousel of clicks from a hospital, including multiple snaps of herself and her fiancé, New Zealand professional boxer David Nyika, with the caption, "I am 24 years old, and I have been diagnosed with cancer."

Thornberry noted that she has always been athletic and works as a Pilates instructor, adding, "There's nothing I did wrong and nothing that could have prevented it. It’s just the luck of the draw."


The photos and videos in the post included a click of Thornberry looking emotional on a bed, as well as a clip showing her joking she'd be "rigging" a game of poker while smiling in a yellow outfit sitting on a yellow chair.

Another snap showed Thornberry's fiancé holding some sunflowers in a waiting room. In a small video clip, the reality star could be seen emotionally appreciating her long hair ahead of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The final shot showed Thornberry in a mirror selfie, which showed a sticky note reading, "I will beat cancer in 2026 [and] get married to Dave," hiding the exact date of the nuptials next year.

Thornberry penned in the caption, "I am starting treatment and ask people to respect my privacy during this extremely difficult time. This is all I’m willing to share at the moment and ask everybody to keep their questions to themselves. xx."

"The day I was diagnosed I made Dave swear that he would continue to fight and that this will not take over our lives together. Dave will be fighting on December 13 and I am so proud of him," Thornberry added, referencing Nyika's upcoming fight against Wuzhati Nuerlang at Australia's Gatton Shire Hall.

Notably, Lexy Thornberry and David Nyika announced their engagement in January with a romantic Instagram post.

