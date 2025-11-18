Entertainment

D4vd to face no charge? LAPD dismisses homicide allegations

Celeste Rivas' body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name, near a mansion rented by the singer's manager

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
D4vd to face no charge? LAPD dismisses homicide allegations
D4vd to face no charge? LAPD dismisses homicide allegations

No arrest has been made almost two and a half months after Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name.

As reported by TMZ, on Monday, November 17, the LAPD told the outlet that the authorities are nowhere near making an arrest.

The authorities also suggested that since it is not confirmed if the teen, whose body was discovered a day after her 15th birthday, death was a homicide, an arrest might not be made.

While other charges, including possible mutilation and concealment of a body, could make a case, without the manner of death, the LAPD cannot rule Celeste's death as a homicide.

Moreover, in a recent update, the LAPD revealed that the medical examiner has not established the cause of Celeste's death, and it is still uncertain if a crime beyond the hiding of her body took place.

D4vd, who was on a tour when Celeste' body was discovered, had cancelled all of his shows a week into the horrific case and has not addressed the headline-making death, while in the initial stages, his rep did confirm that he is cooperating with the authorities.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard admit ‘crying’ at ‘Stranger Things’ S5 filming

Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard admit ‘crying’ at ‘Stranger Things’ S5 filming
‘Stranger Things’ stars make 'emotional' confession about shooting the final season

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his father’s battle with Alzheimer’s

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his father’s battle with Alzheimer’s
Chris Hemsworth’s family decided to document this new chapter of life following the diagnosis

‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink joins ‘Avengers: Secret Wars cast?

‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink joins ‘Avengers: Secret Wars cast?
Sadie Sink lands another Marvel gig with 'Avengers: Secret Wars' after securing a role in 'Spider-Man 4'

Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event

Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event
The 'Barbie World' rapper is set to speak at the UN on behalf of the Trump administration on Tuesday

Jennifer Aniston attends ELLE's 2025 Women with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston attends ELLE's 2025 Women with boyfriend Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston gives touching nod to her iconic ‘Friends’ role Rachel Green at star-studded event

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater join forces to silence breakup rumors

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater join forces to silence breakup rumors
Ariana Grande blushes as she joins boyfriend Ethan Slater at ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere in NYC

'Love Island' star shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, puts on strong front

'Love Island' star shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, puts on strong front
Lexy Thornberrt has revealed that she has been diagnosed with head and neck cancer in a shocking Instagram post

Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump

Keith Urban brings ‘Pink Pony Club’ to exclusive Mar-a-Lago event with Trump
Keith Urban and President Donald Trump attended Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private party

Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's wedding-day at risk after recent outing with Travis Kelce
'The Life of a Show Girl' hitmaker has been branded a 'sitting duck' for a potential wedding-day

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban

Tom Cruise finally reacts to ex-Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban
The 'Mission: Impossible' star married to the 'Eyes Wide Shut' star from 1990–2001

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital

Liev Schreiber undergoes major tests after being rushed to hospital
Liev Schreiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with a rare condition called transient global amnesia last year

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere

Ariana Grande reinvents Glinda with dark glam at 'Wicked: For Good' NYC premiere
The '7 Rings' singer marked the attendance at the New York City premiere of 'Wicked: For Good'