D4vd to face no charge? LAPD dismisses homicide allegations

No arrest has been made almost two and a half months after Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name.
As reported by TMZ, on Monday, November 17, the LAPD told the outlet that the authorities are nowhere near making an arrest.
The authorities also suggested that since it is not confirmed if the teen, whose body was discovered a day after her 15th birthday, death was a homicide, an arrest might not be made.
While other charges, including possible mutilation and concealment of a body, could make a case, without the manner of death, the LAPD cannot rule Celeste's death as a homicide.
Moreover, in a recent update, the LAPD revealed that the medical examiner has not established the cause of Celeste's death, and it is still uncertain if a crime beyond the hiding of her body took place.
D4vd, who was on a tour when Celeste' body was discovered, had cancelled all of his shows a week into the horrific case and has not addressed the headline-making death, while in the initial stages, his rep did confirm that he is cooperating with the authorities.