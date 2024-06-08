Entertainment

Christina Ricci spills ‘shocking’ beans about ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3

The release date of ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 has not been revealed yet

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Christina Ricci has hinted at season 3 of the popular show, Yellowjackets, after the success of the last two seasons.

During a conversation with THR, Christina revealed that some scenes of the show have already been shot in Canada.

She shares, “This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons. It’s definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So I think it’s just going to be… extremely Yellowjackets-y.”

While talking about the cast of the show, Christina noted, “We bonded and spent so much time together, and we just really loved each other. It was really sad for her character to be killed off. Even now, we’ve filmed a couple of episodes, and it’s sad without Juliet.”

Christina, who played the role of Misty, explained that her character might “forgive” herself for what she did to her friends in the “wilderness.”

Applauding her character, Christina believes Misty is a “survivor.”

She added, “If events in her life were going to have destroyed her, they would have already done it. Because these ladies have been through quite a bit.”

Release date of the Yellowjackets has not been revealed yet.

