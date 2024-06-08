BTS' Jungkook's 'Never Let Go' smashes iTunes Charts worldwide

BTS' Jungkook has achieved another milestone by grabbing the top spot on iTunes charts in 100 countries with his latest single, Never Let Go.
This achievement comes shortly after the release of Jungkook’s solo single Never Let Go on June 7, which is the part of the Festa 2024 celebrations, marking BTS' 11th debut anniversary.
The song has reached number one on the iTunes charts in 100 countries, including the United States. It has also dominated the European iTunes charts, topping the rankings in multiple countries such as Italy, Germany, France, and many others.
Additionally, it has secured the top spot in various regions across Asia as well, further demonstrating Jungkook global appeal.
Never Let Go is a special release within the Festa 2024 celebrations, a two-week event honoring BTS' 11th debut anniversary on June 13, 2024.
To note, It has been a long tradition between tradition between BTS and their fan base, ARMY, where the group releases new content, including music, videos, and personal interactions, to celebrate their anniversary.
Moreover, Jungkook has co-written both the music and lyrics for his solo single Never Let Go.