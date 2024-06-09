Royal

Queen Camilla arranges gathering before Trooping the Colour event

Queen Camilla arranged a gathering at Hampton Court Palace

  • June 09, 2024
Queen Camilla arranges gathering before Trooping the Colour event 

Queen Camilla has arranged a gathering as she joined actors, authors, and members of the public at Hampton Court Palace for the Queen’s Reading Room Festival 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Buckingham Palace shared that Queen Camilla met the public at Hampton Court Palace.

In a shared statement, it is written, “Yesterday, The Queen joined actors, authors and members of the public at Hampton Court Palace for The Queen’s Reading Room Festival 2024.”

The statement added, “Alongside a star-studded line up of literary acts, visitors had the opportunity to enjoy an array of street food, explore the gardens of Hampton Court and discover new authors.”

“We hope everyone had a fabulous day out! Follow @thequeensreadingroom for more,” the statement concluded.


This gathering came before the Trooping the Colour event, which will be held on June 15, 2024.

It was confirmed last month that the King will attend Trooping the Colour as he will conduct the review seated in an Ascot Landau carriage with Queen Camilla.

However, it remains uncertain whether Princess Kate will attend the event as she continues chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

