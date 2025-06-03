Princess Kate offers ‘support, guidance’ to James after his depression

Kate Middleton has an “exceptionally close relationship” with baby brother James Middleton.
The Princess of Wales seemingly offered “support” and “guidance” to her brother after he was diagnosed with clinical depression and attention deficit disorder.
A source recently disclosed to Closer Magazine the close relationship between the siblings, “Kate has always had an exceptionally close relationship with James, so of course she was very upset and stressed that he was struggling.”
The insider added, “She and William have been with him every step of the way, offering support, guidance and company. James is her baby brother at the end of the day, so it goes without saying that she was frightened and alarmed to hear what he was going through.”
As per the report, James relies on his sister a lot, she’s “his rock.”
The tipster explained, “She makes a point to check in on him most days. They talk and text all the time, sometimes into the night, and James knows that if he ever needs anything from Kate at all then she’d drop whatever she’s doing and be there to help. And that counts for so much.”
James Middleton expresses gratitude on Kate Middleton’s support:
Last month, James Middleton opened up about the unwavering support of sister Kate Middleton.
He told Times, “I’m incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends. They’ve seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they’ve always been there when I’ve needed them.”
Kate and James also share another sibling, Pippa Middleton.