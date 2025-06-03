Meghan Markle slammed for typical ‘working mum' rant

Meghan Markle received a reality check by a royal expert for complaining about being a typical working mom.
Two months ago, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, revealed that she has a very cooperative nanny who had helped her in looking after Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three, for the past five years.
A royal expert recently called out Prince Harry’s wife for complaining about her life as a working mum, despite having "great privilege" that most of the mothers "cannot afford.”
Bronte Coy told The Sun, "I have a son, but when I hear people from positions of great privilege - where they can afford nannies and a lot of help - go on and on and on about the working mum thing, it's not the same. Yes, it's time away from your kid - I definitely understand that aspect.”
“But it's not the same as the working mum idea that a lot of the rest of the world has to deal with. And so she really leaned into that a lot, and I think, well, is this a struggle that you have a lot? You do have help. And also you are at home a lot. I find that a little bit grating,” the expert explained.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child Prince Archie of Sussex one year later after marriage.
Meanwhile, Princess Lilibet of Sussex was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California.