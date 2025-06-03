Royal

Meghan Markle invites Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles for ‘COAFF’ bonus episode


For the final bonus episode of her podcast, Meghan Markle hosted none other Beyoncé’s iconic mom, Tina Knowles!

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 3, to announce the release of Confessions of a Female Founder’s last episode.

In the update, she also excited fans by revealing this week’s special guest – Tina Knowles – who appeared at the show to promote her new memoir, Matriarch.

“New bonus episode of #COAFF is live,” she captioned.

She continued, “I sat down with the wonderful @mstinaknowles to discuss her brand new memoir, Matriarch, and what it means to lead with heart, and care for others, while also learning to make space for yourself. Get excited for the pearls of wisdom Ms Tina drops. Game changing! Tune in wherever you get your podcasts!”

In the story, the mother of two also shared a short voiceover from the latest episode.

During the podcast, Meghan described the 71-year-old American businesswoman as “fashion designer, beauty entrepreneur, cultural icon who has spent decades celebrating and elevating black style alongside her daughters.”

Meghan Markle’s Confessions of a Female Founder:

Confessions of a Female Founder is an 8+1 bonus episode podcast hosted by Meghan Markle.

The podcast debuted on April 8, 2025, and drops new episode every Tuesday in which the Duchess of Sussex interviews female founders and friends who have started their own business ventures.

During the show, the Suits alum also opened up about her own experiences and journey as an entrepreneur launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The podcast airs its final bonus episode today on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

