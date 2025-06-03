King inaugurates Europe’s largest land power plan to combat air pollution

Royal

King Frederik has proudly launched Europe’s largest land power plant in Copenhagen.

In a new update shared on Instagram, the Royal Family of Denmark reported that the Monarch has inaugurated Europe’s largest power plant at Oceankaj in Copenhagen.

“Europe's largest land power plant was inaugurated today at Oceankaj in Copenhagen by His Majesty the King. The facility will allow cruise ships to receive power from land instead of letting their diesel engines run while docked,” the Palace stated.

They continued, “Cruise ships have so far produced electricity onboard diesel engines, which has contributed to air pollution. With the new plant, the ships can connect to the electricity grid and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and particle pollution.”

Sharing more about the inauguration, the Royals noted, “The inauguration took place at Terminal 2 in Nordhavn and was marked by speeches and official celebration.”

Accompanying the caption was a carousel of photographs from King Frederik’s visit that showed him engaged in a delightful conversation with the officials present there.

The Danish Monarch’s visit to Oceankaj came shortly after he held public audience at Christiansborg Castle.

King Frederik holds public audience at Christiansborg Castle:

On Monday, June 2, the Danish Royal Family shared on Instagram that following a long-held tradition, King Frederik once again received an audience at Christiansborg Castle.

“Today, 76 people were in the audience of His Majesty the King, who holds a public audience at Christiansborg Castle approximately every other Monday,” they noted.

Briefing about the tradition, the Royals shared that the Royal House has a long tradition of allowing anyone with a special errand to apply for the regent.

At the audience, individuals receive a chance to personally thank His Majesty “for the awarding of a royal order, medal,” or if they want an appointment or the King's participation in a visit. 

