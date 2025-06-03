Meghan Markle gushes over Tina Knowles as bonus guest on ‘COFF’: ‘Perfect end’

Meghan Markle has drawn the curtains close on the first season of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, with an iconic guest for her bonus episode.
On Tuesday, June 3, the Duchess of Sussex had a lengthy talk with Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles about her decades-long experience as a businesswoman.
Gushing about her podcast and the final guest, Meghan exclusively shared with Marie Claire, "Wrapping Confessions of a Female Founder with Tina Knowles felt like the perfect end to a very special podcast."
Explaining the aim of the podcast, the mom-of-two noted that as she works on her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, she had decided to spoke to women who had dominated the entrepreneurial field with their years of works.
Meghan continued that Tina was the perfect guest for the podcast as she offered helpful advice, and revealed the know-hows of being a working mother while also building "something special."
Highlighting the significance of the bonus episode, Meghan added, "This episode proves to be a powerful toolkit of truths that I will apply to my own life as I, too, grow my business, care for my family, and look forward to new adventures."
The Single Ladies crooner mom, Tina Knowles, opened Houston hair salon in 1990 and shared that she "learned to be a boss" after spending decades in the industry.
About Confession of a Female Founder season 2
Meghan Markle has not confirmed if the podcast will be renewed for the second season, however, she has kept herself busy with different ventures including a lifestyle series and a brand.
Notably, her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan's second season is set to premiere in the fall of 2025.