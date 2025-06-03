Royal

Princess Anne represents monarchy in Barbados as King Charles offers praise

The Princess Royal arrived in Barbados over the weekend

King Charles hailed Princess Anne's esteemed royal trip to Barbados, an independent British Commonwealth nation country.

The Buckingham Palace shared the exclusive glimpses of The Princess Royal's visit on its official Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025.

"Thank you to everyone who welcomed The Princess Royal to Barbados this weekend!" the caption stated.

Princess Anne's itinerary during her prestigious royal trip to the Caribbean country: 

They further revealed the itinerary of the Princess' prestigious visit to the Caribbean country, stating, "During the visit, Her Royal Highness… was received by The President and Prime Minister of Barbados."  

According to The Royal Family's social media post, the younger sister of King Charles paid tribute to martyred Barbadian Merchant Seamen, who served their entire life during World War II. 

"Laid a wreath at a @CommonwealthWarGraves Cemetery, in remembrance of Barbadian Merchant Seamen who served in WWII; celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Barbados Olympic Association," the statement read.

In addition to the tributes, the 74-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family also made a surprise visit to the Barbados Defence Force and volunteered at a Field Medical Hospital in Paragon Base, Christ Church.

According to media reports, Princess Anne arrived in Barbados over the weekend, where she received a warm welcome from the President of Barbados, Sandra Mason.

When did Princess Anne last visited Barbados? 

Her Royal Highness visited Barbados alongside her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on February 1st, 1966.   

