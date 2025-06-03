King Felipe presides over key ceremony in new outing

King Felipe presided over a key ceremony during his latest outing without Queen Letizia.
Earlier this week, His Majesty took part in the presentation ceremony of the Rafael del Pino 25th Anniversary Excellence Scholarships, which aims to contribute to the training of Spanish leaders and promote entrepreneurship activities in the country.
During the presentation, Felipe was accompanied by the Secretary of State for Science Juan Cruz Cigudosa, the president of the Rafael del Pino Foundation María del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo and the vice president of the Rafael del Pino Foundation Ana María Cebrián.
After taking a group photo with members of the Rafael del Pino Foundation Board of Trustees, the Spanish monarch signed a guestbook The King: History of the Monarchy. He also received a copy of it afterwards.
Later on, Felipe spoke for a few minutes with Rafael del Pino's family.
The King then entered the auditorium where a round table discussion took place on “Life Paths and the Meaning of the Rafael del Pino Excellence Scholarship."
This discussion was moderated by José Montes, director of the Rafael del Pino Foundation.
King Felipe awards prestigious scholarships:
At the end of the program, King Felipe awarded the esteemed scholarship to the 19 students and posed for a photo with them.
The year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the Foundation awarding scholarships.