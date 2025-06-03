Royal

Meghan Markle reveals heartfelt future business plans with Princess Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex shared her daughter Princess Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Meghan Markle recently revealed her future business plans with her only daughter, Princess Lilibet, during the bombshell bonus episode of her podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on a surprise two episode of her new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, earlier this week, alongside Tina Knowles.

During the dual episode, Meghan and Beyoncé's businesswoman's mom discussed their working experiences in their respective ventures.

At one point, Tina candidly shared that working alongside her daughters to run the family business is "the best" feeling in the world.

For those unaware, the 71-year-old American businesswoman and fashion designer established a haircare line, Cécred, with her popstar daughter.

In response to Tina’s remarks about her venture, Meghan confessed, "I mean, I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lili and we'll be building something."

She seemingly made these remarks after Tina's inspirational working journey alongside her musician daughter, Beyoncé.

The former actress launched multiple ventures earlier this year, including her lifestyle brand, As Ever, her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her ongoing podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan Markle teased the appearance of Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, on her Instagram page last week. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter:

She announced her new guest on her podcast interview after she and Prince Harry attended the fifth night of Beyoncé’s ongoing tour Cowboy Carter in California last month. 

