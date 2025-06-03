Dolly Parton coldly rejects Meghan Markle collab offer for shocking reason

Royal

Meghan Markle’s collaboration offer was met with rejection and a cold shoulder from Dolly Parton!

The Duchess of Sussex, who released her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, earlier this year, reportedly invited the 79-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician to the show.

However, the Jolene songstress not only turned down the offer, but also snubbed the Suits alum brutally, claimed celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield.

During her appearance on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, Kinsey revealed a shocking reason behind Dolly’s rejection, saying, “Her team was livid. Because no, they don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation Q score [and] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle.”

“They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in,” she added.

The commentator also shared that Dolly Parton’ team thinks that the Duchess was “trying to take advantage of her [Dolly] popularity.”

“Dolly is not only incredibly popular and loved by the general public, but she also is somebody who can float around within these different places,” Kinsey explained.

Blasting Meghan, host Maureen Callahan branded the Duchess as a “fake royal” in her “fake kitchen.”

She said that if “authentic” Dolly would have joined Prince Harry’s wife then it would have turned out to be a “spontaneous combustion of good versus evil.”

Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan:

With Love, Meghan, is an American lifestyle TV series hosted and executive produced by Meghan Markle. The show was premiered on Netflix on March 4, 2025.

