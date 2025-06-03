Meghan Markle finds herself in new trouble amid ongoing ventures

Meghan Markle's relationship with husband, Prince Harry, might be in jeopardy amid the wild speculation about her past romantic life.
It is well known that the Duchess of Sussex had a husband before tying the knot with Harry in 2018.
Meghan was married to film producer, Trevor Engelson, however internet has been claiming that the Suits alum was married to another man, even before the Remember Me creator.
The National Enquirer previously reported on Meghan's alleged secret first marriage, which has been making headlines once again.
According to a X post, the rumoured ex-husband is Joseph Goldberg-Giuliano, a Boston-based criminal defence lawyer.
Internet has also noted that their marriage lasted two years and ended in an annulment, which is why there are no public records of their marriage.
Meghan Markle as the face of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's household
These speculations are making round when Meghan as seemingly become the face of Sussexes household with different engagements and ventures.
The 43-year-old Royal has been flourishing since stepping down from senior working royal in 2020 and moving to California with husband and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Since trying to dive back in the Hollywood world, the Duchess of Sussex has dropped a Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, a brand called As Ever, and has been hosting a female centric podcast, Confession of Female Founder.