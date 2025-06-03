Royal

Meghan Markle finds herself in new trouble amid ongoing ventures

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot seven years ago

Meghan Markle finds herself in new trouble amid ongoing ventures
Meghan Markle finds herself in new trouble amid ongoing ventures

Meghan Markle's relationship with husband, Prince Harry, might be in jeopardy amid the wild speculation about her past romantic life.

It is well known that the Duchess of Sussex had a husband before tying the knot with Harry in 2018.

Meghan was married to film producer, Trevor Engelson, however internet has been claiming that the Suits alum was married to another man, even before the Remember Me creator.

The National Enquirer previously reported on Meghan's alleged secret first marriage, which has been making headlines once again.

According to a X post, the rumoured ex-husband is Joseph Goldberg-Giuliano, a Boston-based criminal defence lawyer.

Internet has also noted that their marriage lasted two years and ended in an annulment, which is why there are no public records of their marriage.

Meghan Markle as the face of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's household

These speculations are making round when Meghan as seemingly become the face of Sussexes household with different engagements and ventures.

The 43-year-old Royal has been flourishing since stepping down from senior working royal in 2020 and moving to California with husband and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since trying to dive back in the Hollywood world, the Duchess of Sussex has dropped a Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, a brand called As Ever, and has been hosting a female centric podcast, Confession of Female Founder.

Meghan Markle invites Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles for ‘COAFF’ bonus episode
Meghan Markle invites Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles for ‘COAFF’ bonus episode
Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, joins Meghan Markle for the final bonus episode of her podcast, ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’
Princess Kate offers ‘support, guidance’ to James after his depression
Princess Kate offers ‘support, guidance’ to James after his depression
Kate Middleton contacts James Middleton on 'most days' to check up on him after his mental health struggles
King inaugurates Europe’s largest land power plan to combat air pollution
King inaugurates Europe’s largest land power plan to combat air pollution
The power plant will work to reduce CO2 emissions and particle pollution by connecting ships to the electricity grid
King Felipe presides over key ceremony in new outing
King Felipe presides over key ceremony in new outing
The Spanish monarch, Felipe, signs ‘The King: History of the Monarchy', during special royal engagement
Japan’s former Princess Mako welcomes first child years after giving up royal title
Japan’s former Princess Mako welcomes first child years after giving up royal title
Japan's Imperial Household Agency confirmed that former Princess Mako had given birth to her first child
Meghan Markle slammed for typical ‘working mum' rant
Meghan Markle slammed for typical ‘working mum' rant
Meghan Markle receives a reality check on her working mom 'struggle' confession
Queen Margrethe puts on resilient front for treasured cause
Queen Margrethe puts on resilient front for treasured cause
Queen Margrethe of Denmark abdicated the throne for her son King Frederik X in 2024
King Charles furious as major Christmas tradition faces cancellation
King Charles furious as major Christmas tradition faces cancellation
The 76-year-old British monarch is said to be 'livid' over a potential change
Zara Tindall, husband Mike to embark on high-profile Australian tour?
Zara Tindall, husband Mike to embark on high-profile Australian tour?
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall first met in Australia before their marriage in 2011
Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat
Princess Diana’s brother Charles reveals surprising talent of partner Cat
Charles Spencer unveils his girlfriend Cat Jarman’s surprising skill in a rare update
Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour
Princess Marie visits to Denmark’s JunkFood organization ahead of Paris tour
The Her Royal Highness is scheduled to travel to Paris next week
Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
Kate Middleton evolves into 'disciplined future monarch' despite health issues
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year